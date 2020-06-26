Converse has launched a Scooby Doo range and it’s not just for kids

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who doesn’t love a footwear range that’s as unique as it is fun? From the Vans x Nightmare Before Christmas range to the mermaid Dr Martens, we’ve been absolutely spoilt when it comes to lacing up some quirky trainers.

And let’s not forget the brilliant Converse ranges, from the iridescent mermaid high tops to the colour changing Converse.

Now, the iconic brand is taking a nostalgic turn with their new Scooby Doo range, and if you were a fan of the cartoon as a child then this one is for you.

That’s right – it’s not just for kids. Whether you’re after high tops or the classic trainer style, there are some fun, bright Converse options.

The Mystery Machine pattern can be found on the Chuck 70 high tops, and if you want something a little more muted there’s a monochrome pair with the whole gang featured on the heel for £80.

If you want more high top options, there’s a white pair with some colourful ghouls and ghosts for £60, a grey pair covered with their favourite catchphrases for £60 (yep, you’ll even find a ‘Roh-roh’!) and a white pair featuring Scooby and Shaggy fleeing a baddie. These are also glow in the dark. Excellent.

There are some black low tops with an illustration of the crew in colour which will set you back £55.

And that’s not all. There’s also a Converse x Scooby Doo clothing line, including a hoodie for £65, a t-shirt featuring Shaggy, those meddling kids and Scooby for £30 in white, yellow or green.

With a couple of the trainers already sold out, we’re certain that the whole range will go pretty quickly.

So if you want to get your hands on them, you’d better be quick.