Iridescent mermaid Converse exist and we really need a pair

It may feel impossible to believe, but summer is coming – which means pulling out your favourite sandals and remembering how much you love the summer dresses that have been carefully packed away for far too long.

But if you live in trainers (whatever the weather), these iridescent Converse will be on the top of your spring wishlist.

Last year, we were treated to a range of brilliant collections, from the colour-changing Converse to the Vans x Nightmare Before Christmas collaboration. There was also an epic Vans Frida Kahlo collection and a beautiful mermaid Dr Martens on offer, which we fell in love with.

And if you’re after some glittery footwear for this season, this is something for you.

Converse are here with sparkly sequinned shoes in the iconic high top style and they are available in sizes three to nine on ASOS. They will set you back £65. Bargain.

If you’re not a fan of the high top style, there’s also a low top flatform option and they’re just as chic.

Whether you’re off to a festival and looking for something fun, or you simply want to up your black skinny jeans game with a sparkly twist, these are a quick and easy way to add some shimmer to your outfit.

Converse also recently released a wedding collection for brides who love trainers.

The website reads: ‘Tie the knot in style and comfort in a fresh pair of Converse wedding sneakers, available in white, black and metallic colours for your entire wedding party. Give your nuptials a step up.