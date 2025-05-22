Louis Vuitton x Murakami Is Back—and This Time, it’s All About Cherries
Zendaya fronts the fun-filled vcampaign yet again
Collaborations have become somewhat of a staple in current fashion collections, yet very few are as celebrated—or as highly coveted—than Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's. First released over 20 years ago, the Japanese artists bright and bold interpretations of the classic Louis Vuitton bags became a staple of 00's style. Cast your mind back and you’ll remember Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell and Jessica Simpson swinging the white Speedy 30, its vibrant monograms popping in pink, green and blue.
Today, the luxury label has brought the playful pop collaboration back as a 're-edition' and it's now in its third chapter. In January we saw chapter one focus on the classic coloured monogram. Chapter two, released in March, took us through Murakami's classic cherry blossom season. And now chapter three, the final chapter, is all about cherries. The (almost) very same cherries we saw all the way back in 2005 proving 're-edition' really is the correct word for this release.
Included in this fun fruit-themed collection are more than 70 playful pieces, including the iconic Louis Vuitton Speedy, Square Trunk and Twist PM Bag all dotted with colourful cherries. The smaller accessories are also sure to sell fast, such as the smiling Cerise Bag Charm, MM Jane Notebook and a denim bucket hat. Plus, a bike and a deckchair are available for those wanting to really go large with their Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami love.
Below, I've rounded up just a handful of highlights from the nostalgic collection. A word of warning: best be quick if you have your eye on something as it's sure to sell fast once launched on the 22nd May.
Shop Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Few bags are quite as iconic as a Louis Vuitton Trunk. A large carry-all option is available but the mini can actually be worn all day and night.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
I’m a Female Health Doctor Who Spent Two Years Trying To Get a PCOS Diagnosis – 7 Things I've Learned About Advocating for Yourself
As her new book, Not Just A Period, hits shelves, Dr Hazel Wallace shares the things she wishes she'd known sooner about advocating for your own health.
-
I've Never Been One For Pricey Body Wash, But This Nourishing Shower Oil is Worth Every Penny
Plus, the scent lingers all day
-
I’ve Tried Over £250's Worth of Rare Beauty's Blushers—Here’s How I Rank The Four Formulas
Ranked, rated and reviewed
-
There's a New Gucci Bag to Know About, and It's Full of Nostalgia
Introducing: the Gucci Giglio
-
There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied
All eyes on Almaty
-
Patrick McDowell is the Designer to Add to Your Fashion Dictionary
All eyes are on the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award
-
The Low-Down: All the Fashion Industry News you Need to Know, Now
Stay up to date on the biggest news and industry moves
-
Poppy Delevingne x Nobody's Child just landed in time for festival season
You don't want to miss this
-
Ysé is the new cool girl-approved French label to have on your radar
And it's coming to the UK
-
Gucci's latest campaign is a love letter to la dolce vita—starring Daisy Edgar-Jones
Sprezzatura, indeed
-
Zac Posen's debut GapStudio collection has finally dropped online—and it includes Anne Hathaway's viral summer dress
Our new go-to for elevated basics