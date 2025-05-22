Louis Vuitton x Murakami Is Back—and This Time, it’s All About Cherries

Zendaya fronts the fun-filled vcampaign yet again

Louis Vuitton Murakami cherry collection with Zendaya
(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)
Collaborations have become somewhat of a staple in current fashion collections, yet very few are as celebrated—or as highly coveted—than Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's. First released over 20 years ago, the Japanese artists bright and bold interpretations of the classic Louis Vuitton bags became a staple of 00's style. Cast your mind back and you’ll remember Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell and Jessica Simpson swinging the white Speedy 30, its vibrant monograms popping in pink, green and blue.

Today, the luxury label has brought the playful pop collaboration back as a 're-edition' and it's now in its third chapter. In January we saw chapter one focus on the classic coloured monogram. Chapter two, released in March, took us through Murakami's classic cherry blossom season. And now chapter three, the final chapter, is all about cherries. The (almost) very same cherries we saw all the way back in 2005 proving 're-edition' really is the correct word for this release.

Model Heather Marks walks the runway in the Louis Vuitton Spring 2005 Ready to Wear runway show on October 9, 2004

Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Included in this fun fruit-themed collection are more than 70 playful pieces, including the iconic Louis Vuitton Speedy, Square Trunk and Twist PM Bag all dotted with colourful cherries. The smaller accessories are also sure to sell fast, such as the smiling Cerise Bag Charm, MM Jane Notebook and a denim bucket hat. Plus, a bike and a deckchair are available for those wanting to really go large with their Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami love.

Below, I've rounded up just a handful of highlights from the nostalgic collection. A word of warning: best be quick if you have your eye on something as it's sure to sell fast once launched on the 22nd May.

Shop Louis Vuitton x Murakami

LV x TM, Speedy Bandoulière 20 Bag
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Speedy Bandoulière 20 Bag

A Louis Vuitton Speedy is a classic for good reason and the cherries make it quite the collectable.

Lv X Tm Monogram Cerise Square 90
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Monogram Cerise Square 90

No matter if you wear it around your neck, head or on the handle of a Louis Vuitton bag you already own, this bold scarf is sure to add an attention-grabbing accent to any outfit.

LV x TM, Key Pouch
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Key Pouch

If you're looking to just dip a toe into the Murakami look, this sweet key pouch is sure to do just the trick. Attach it to any white, blue or red bag for easy accessory elevation.

LV x TM, Cerise Bag Charm
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Cerise Bag Charm

This adorable charm is one of the highlights of the collection. Whether you use it as a key ring or bag charm is totally your choice.

LV x TM, MM Jane Notebook
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
MM Jane Notebook

For those who like to stay organised, perhaps a notebook will take your fancy?

LV x TM, Twist PM Bag
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Twist PM Bag

If you're looking for an every occasion bag, consider the Louis Vuitton PM a very strong option. This white colourway makes the cherries even more defined.

LV x TM, Denim Cerise Bucket Hat
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Denim Cerise Bucket Hat

We're sure to be seeing this cherry bucket hat atop many a chic persons head this summer.

Lv X Tm Lily Flat Mules
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
LV X TM Lily Flat Mules

If all-over cherry print seems a little too bold, these chic raffia sandals offer just a touch of the trend with sweet cherry adornments.

LV x TM, Cherry Mini Square Trunk
Louis Vuitton x Murakami
Cherry Mini Square Trunk

Few bags are quite as iconic as a Louis Vuitton Trunk. A large carry-all option is available but the mini can actually be worn all day and night.

