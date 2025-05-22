Collaborations have become somewhat of a staple in current fashion collections, yet very few are as celebrated—or as highly coveted—than Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's. First released over 20 years ago, the Japanese artists bright and bold interpretations of the classic Louis Vuitton bags became a staple of 00's style. Cast your mind back and you’ll remember Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell and Jessica Simpson swinging the white Speedy 30, its vibrant monograms popping in pink, green and blue.

Today, the luxury label has brought the playful pop collaboration back as a 're-edition' and it's now in its third chapter. In January we saw chapter one focus on the classic coloured monogram. Chapter two, released in March, took us through Murakami's classic cherry blossom season. And now chapter three, the final chapter, is all about cherries. The (almost) very same cherries we saw all the way back in 2005 proving 're-edition' really is the correct word for this release.

Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Included in this fun fruit-themed collection are more than 70 playful pieces, including the iconic Louis Vuitton Speedy, Square Trunk and Twist PM Bag all dotted with colourful cherries. The smaller accessories are also sure to sell fast, such as the smiling Cerise Bag Charm, MM Jane Notebook and a denim bucket hat. Plus, a bike and a deckchair are available for those wanting to really go large with their Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami love.

Below, I've rounded up just a handful of highlights from the nostalgic collection. A word of warning: best be quick if you have your eye on something as it's sure to sell fast once launched on the 22nd May.

Shop Louis Vuitton x Murakami

