Experts are predicting a white Christmas for the UK this year

Excited is an understatement...

The run-up to Christmas is possibly one of the most exciting times of the year, even for us adults. With Christmas parties, the best advent calendars to open every day in December and the thought of the big day itself.

However, this year we possibly have one more thing to look forward to – a white Christmas. Yes, that’s right – snow on Christmas day, which hasn’t actually happened since 2010 in the UK.

With the temperature dropping over the next week, bookmaker Coral revealed it has slashed its odds for a white Christmas, from 2-1 to 4-5 – meaning it’s more likely than it has been over the last few years that we’ll wake up to layers of white snow on the 25th of December.

A spokesperson for bookmaker Coral John Hill said: “The odds say it will be all white on the big day. We are less than 100 days away from Christmas now, and with temperatures set to fall rapidly over the upcoming days, the early odds suggest we could be set for a White Christmas this year.”

He went on to add: “Not only have we cut the odds on it ending as the coldest on record, but we are not ruling out snowfall.”

If you’re obsessed, like us, with the best Christmas films on Netflix – you’ll definitely feel like you’re starring in one if we have a white Christmas this year. And a weather expert has even confirmed that the temperatures will drop over the next week.

Alexander Burkill, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Metro: “We will have cold, northerly air moving in which is why the weather will feel more autumnal this week. Temperatures will be a little below average for the time of year with highs for most in the mid-teens Celsius, although some chillier spots in the north may stay in single figures.”

According to science, the temperature has to be at or below freezing, which is a very low 0°C, in order for it to snow, and for it to settle on the ground, without the snow melting.

Eeek – sounds like it’s time to pack away those summer clothes and search for your gloves, bobble hat and big coat – as we’re set for a cold one!

Fingers crossed for a snowy December 25th though!