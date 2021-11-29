Last year, we were starved of Christmas parties. We didn’t have the annual work party, gone were the cocktails under the mistletoe and you could forget New Year’s Eve bashes.
This year, on the other hand, things are looking better. Whilst we’re not yet through the woods with Covid-19, we have events in the diary. There are nibbles to nibbled and, most importantly, drinks to be drunk.
This brings us to the day after the party. Because really that’s where some of us need the most help.
Hangovers are the devil’s work. You have a really good time the night before – living your best life, telling your best jokes, dancing your best moves. But then you wake up the next day feeling nauseous, with a pounding head and beer fear (that horrid feeling when you don’t remember the entire evening, so start conjuring up the worst possible scenarios). And that’s before we’ve got the skin.
Hungover skin is sad skin. It’s parched (much like the rest of you) and it’s dull. There is no cure for a hangover, but we can alleviate the suffering. So consider this your ultimate hungover skin go-to kit.
NEWGO®Cooling Eye Mask Reusable Hot Cold Compress Gel Beads Eye Mask –
was £12.99, now £6 | Amazon
First things first, you’ll need to help the headache. Be sure to pop this in the fridge before you head out the night before. Then put it on as soon as you wake up. The cooling effect will calm any pounding.
HICOO Jade Roller & Gua Sha Massage Tool –
was £9.98, now £7.98 | Amazon
Use this Jade Roller and Gua Sha to get the blood flowing back to the skin, bringing it back to life.
Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter –
usual price £30, now £19.50 | Amazon
Clean your skin first thing with this Marie Claire UK Prix Award-winning glow-bringing cleansing butter. It brightens and tightens, just what the doctor ordered.
PIXI DetoxifEYE Eye Patches –
was £22, now £11 | Lookfantastic
Your eyes will be the biggest giveaway, so minimise the appearance of dark circles, puffy eyes with these soothing eye patches.
By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Primer –
was £42, now £31.50 | By Terry
If you do venture outside the next day, then be sure not to skip a primer. It’s unlikely make-up will stick to seriously dry skin, so this hydation-boosting primer will blur blemishes and imperfections, minimize pores, even out skin tone, fill in fine lines and control shine.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray –
was £21, now £14.70 | Elizabeth Arden
Hydration, hydration, hydration is key when you’re hanging. So keep this with you at all times and spray when skin starts to feel a bit tight.
So go forth and nibble the nibbles and definitely drink the drinks, because we’ve got you covered for the next day.