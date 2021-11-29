Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last year, we were starved of Christmas parties. We didn’t have the annual work party, gone were the cocktails under the mistletoe and you could forget New Year’s Eve bashes.

This year, on the other hand, things are looking better. Whilst we’re not yet through the woods with Covid-19, we have events in the diary. There are nibbles to nibbled and, most importantly, drinks to be drunk.

This brings us to the day after the party. Because really that’s where some of us need the most help.

Hangovers are the devil’s work. You have a really good time the night before – living your best life, telling your best jokes, dancing your best moves. But then you wake up the next day feeling nauseous, with a pounding head and beer fear (that horrid feeling when you don’t remember the entire evening, so start conjuring up the worst possible scenarios). And that’s before we’ve got the skin.

Hungover skin is sad skin. It’s parched (much like the rest of you) and it’s dull. There is no cure for a hangover, but we can alleviate the suffering. So consider this your ultimate hungover skin go-to kit.

So go forth and nibble the nibbles and definitely drink the drinks, because we’ve got you covered for the next day.