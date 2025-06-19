Sleepless in the Heat? These Genius Essentials Will Provide Your Coolest Night Yet

I am never one to complain about the heat—a life spent in London means I welcome sunshine with open arms—but rising temperatures have one serious drawback, and that comes in the form of being unable to sleep through the night.

There are few things more frustrating than tossing and turning on sticky sheets in a stuffy bedroom, and often even the most heavy-duty fans can't solve the problem (not to mention the amount of noise they make).

You've probably tried the classic tips and tricks: taking a cold shower, staying hydrated, or keeping a cold flannel in the fridge, but there are several other investments you can make to ensure this summer is a cool and comfortable one at all hours of the day.

Whether you don't have the space for hefty cooling units or you want to arm yourself with as many solutions as possible to cover every eventuality, being prepared with a few of these fail-safe investments will get your sleep back on track, and help you to keep your body temperature down during the day too.

From the best pillows with cooling properties to refreshing face mists and the best moisturiser to keep next to your bed, you won't want to be without these when the height of summer hits.

The best products to help you sleep in the heat

Emma Hybrid Thermosync Mattress £415.20 at Emma UK It's a big investment to make, but if you're serious about your sleep, this will be some of the best money you spend. Emma's Thermosync mattress uses unique technology to regulate your body temperature for an ideal sleep environment, and it has a moisture-wicking cover which is easy to remove and wash. Enhanced with memory foam, it promises to keep you at a comfortable temperature throughout the night and prevent overheating. Dyson Cool Pc1 Air Purifier £349 at John Lewis Rather than investing in a basic fan, go for an air purifier and fan in one. This Dyson model is extremely quiet despite projecting 290 litres of cold air per second, and it comes with a night mode and sleep timer to help you drift off. And as well as cooling, it captures 99.95% of pollutants, which works wonders if you suffer from hayfever or allergies too. LUNA DAILY Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe Cooling Water £10 at Boots.com One of my least favourite things about the hot weather is what it does to my skin, which often keeps me up at night itching or trying to soothe prickly heat. This handy little spray is designed to cool, soothe, and relieve itchy, hot and irritated skin—and it's gentle enough to use on your entire body, including intimate areas. A few spritzes can help to reduce redness, manage hot flashes and night sweats, and hydrate itchiness, and it can also be used during the day when you need a pick-me-up. Neal's Yard Remedies Lavender & Aloe Vera Cooling Cream £18 at Neals Yard Remedies Cooling creams are one of my favourite things to use in the heat. Nothing beats the luxurious feeling they give, whilst simultaneously bringing your body temperature down and providing unmatched comfort. Although this product is made to tackle sensitive skin, it does a brilliant job at cooling too. I love applying a cooling cream after showering and before bed so I can get under the sheets feeling fresh and comfortable. DUSK Cooling Memory Foam Pillow £51 at Dusk.com If you can't stretch to a new mattress, a cooling pillow like this is a brilliant low-cost investment. One side of it has a cooling fabric to help regulate your body temperature during the night, and the other is a soft jersey fabric for year-round comfort. It's specifically designed for hot sleepers, so you can be sure it will work wonders during the summer months. Chilly's Series 2 Flip Water Bottle £42 at Amazon UK It's not a revolutionary suggestion, but a water bottle that can be trusted to keep liquids cool is my non-negotiable during the summer. Chilly's bottles keep things cold for up to 24 hours, so your ice water will easily stay freezing throughout the night. I always go for a flip lid like this so that I can sip during the night without fear of spilling anything, and you can choose between a 500ml or 1000ml bottle. Diome Rested £60 at diome.co On the hottest nights of the year, you might need something a little stronger than a cooling spray to ensure you get your eight hours. This sleep supplement from Diome is a favourite of the Marie Claire UK team; it vows to improve the quality and maintenance of sleep, which in turn supports physical and mental wellbeing and contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system. SKIN GYM Cryo Chill Beaded Face Mask £16 at ASOS You might not want to sleep in this mask, but it will help to cool you as you wind down for bed. It's made to brighten and de-puff the skin in the mornings, but there's no reason why it can't be used for sleep prep purposes too. You can keep it in your fridge or freezer depending on the level of cooling you want, and use night after night throughout the summer. Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin £4.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK To the untrained eye, this might just seem like water in a can. Essentially, it is, however it really does perform differently to a regular water spray—I promise. It's formulated for sensitive skin and works to soothe and refresh the face with thermal spring water for serious nourishment. It can also be used on sunburn and rashes, so it's ideal if you have itchy or hot skin keeping you up at night. It's a daytime hero too; I always have mine in my handbag on sweaty London days. Piglet in Bed Warm Blue Gingham Linen Blend Pyjama Short Set £74.25 at Piglet In Bed If you prefer not to sleep naked, a pair of lightweight linen or bamboo pyjamas is essential. Breathable fabric will ensure you don't overheat and allow you to enjoy the full benefits of your cooling mattress too.