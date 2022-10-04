Lindsay Lohan is starring in a new Netflix Christmas film and we cannot wait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

More than a Jingle Bell rock...

Lindsay Lohan is starring in a new Christmas Netflix movie. This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill.

The film in question, Falling For Christmas, is due to hit the streaming service in November, and we officially cannot wait.

The news broke yesterday on “Mean Girls Day” of all days, with Netflix uploading a picture of the film’s poster, captioning the post: “It’s October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th”.

The Mean Girls reference wasn’t lost on fans, with some quoting the film in the comments section. “On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.. it’s October 3rd. Iconic”, commented one user. Another wrote: “The caption is so fetch.”

The sneak peek of the new film showed Lindsay wearing an elaborate red bow dress, alongside her love interest, played by actor Chord Overstreet in the film. According to Netflix, Falling for Christmas will follow Lindsay’s character, a young and newly engaged heiress. After being diagnosed with amnesia during a skiing accident she’s looked after by the lodge owner and his daughter – which we’re sure will entail some sort of Christmas-themed love story.

Lindsay signed a Netflix deal last summer which will see her star in three films for the online streaming platform. Unfortunately, the poster for this film is all we’re getting for now – but we’re sure a trailer will be dropping soon.

It’s been a busy year for the Parent Trap actress, who also tied the knot in July to her boyfriend Bader Shammas. The actress has yet to speak about the wedding but it was said to be an intimate affair. Lindsay and Bader met in 2019 and got engaged in November 2021.

After their wedding Lindsay posted a picture of her and her new husband, saying: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

We will continue to update this story.