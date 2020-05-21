Gigi Hadid’s comments about plastic surgery are going viral

‘It’s not like there’s a lot to fill in’

Gigi Hadid is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from news of her pregnancy with Zayn Malik to the iconic moment when she stopped a gate-crasher at the Chanel show, she never fails to make viral news.

It was her comments on plastic surgery however that made news this week, as Gigi opened up about her thoughts, following speculation.

Explaining that she has ‘never injected anything’ into her face, Gigi opened up about her natural look during an Instagram Live video with Maybelline make up artist Erin Parsons.

‘Well, I think I, like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to, like, fill in,’ Gigi spoke of whether she had fillers. ‘Don’t worry. I’m happy with the natural process of the world.’

She continued: ‘[My face] slimmed down for sure, but also, it’s like, I think that people are, like, so fast to do permanent things to their face. When really, like anything — I’ve loved being like, I accept myself how it is. That doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities sometimes. But like, for special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup.’

Opening up about the speculation, Gigi went on: ‘It’s so funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round – I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know….’

Either way, Gigi states: ‘I’m so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and make them feel more comfortable and good about themselves.’

You go, Gigi.