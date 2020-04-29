Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are ‘expecting their first child’

Here’s everything to now…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have given us more of a rollercoaster ride than pretty much any other celebrity couple.

After getting together in 2015, they broke fans’ hearts in 2018 when they split up three years later, despite insisting they had nothing but love and respect for each other. Then, following a lot of PDA caught on camera, Zigi were confirmed to be back on.

Now, the couple are the talk of town again as reports have emerged that they are expecting their first child together.

Yes, this is not a drill.

A report by TMZ claims that supermodel Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant, citing ‘family sources’ as the informers.

The source also added that both families are delighted by the news and that it is not yet clear whether the couple know the sex of the baby.

Gigi and Zayn have not yet confirmed the news.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the first to comment, tweeting: ‘Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! It is a big day for Gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!’

Later however she corrected herself, after seeing that the couple has not yet confirmed the report.

‘Fuck I dunno if it’s true I read TMZ just like all you. Shit I have no idea I just saw it trending but shahs Gigi def had a baby lol.’

Here’s hoping for an update soon!