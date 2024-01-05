Travis Kelce won't be joining Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes for a very important reason

The 2024 Golden Globes are set to take place this weekend, with the annual show held this year on Sunday 7 January.

The 81st awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton, in Los Angeles, with the gongs presented by a host of famous names: America Ferrera, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell to name a few.

Sunday's show signals the start of award season. And this year, judging by the Golden Globe nominations, the 2024 awards look set to make history.

From Barbie and Oppenheimer, to Saltburn and Maestro, there have been some iconic releases this past year. So many in fact that predicting the category winners is near impossible.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie topped the nominations list with 10 nods, making it the second most nominated film in the award show's history. Behind it this year is Oppenheimer (eight nominations) and Killing of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things, with seven nods each.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's not the nominations that are getting the world talking about the Golden Globes in its run up however, but rather the attendees, with reports that Travis Kelce won't be joining Taylor Swift at the annual awards.

The 'Blank Space' singer will be making an appearance, with Swift nominated for a Golden Globe herself for her record-breaking 'Eras Tour' movie.

In fact, if she wins, she will make history as the first ever recipient of the award, with 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' being a brand new category this year.

But while Swift will be in attendance, it is expected that her boyfriend Travis Kelce will not, due to his football obligations.

Kelce, a tight end for Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers that same day, so despite being in the area, it is unlikely that the NFL player will be able to attend.

We will continue to update this story.