Travis Kelce’s sweet words about Taylor Swift are going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour and the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), the 33-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

From Taylor's relationship with American football tight end Travis Kelce to the leaked text chain between the Blank Space singer and her close friend Lorde, it is her friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most - something that was no exception this week.

While rumours around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship started in September, both parties have kept tight-lipped about each other.

This week, the Wall Street Journal published its cover interview with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and his sweet words about Taylor have since gone viral.

"I've never been a man of words," Kelce explained to WSJ Magazine. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," he continued. "I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also went on to open up about Taylor's family values and how they were similar to his own - something he explained was very important.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he explained in the interview. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Well, this is lovely.

