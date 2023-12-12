Here's what we know about the 2024 Golden Globe nominations
The 2024 Golden Globes are on their way, with the annual show signalling the start of award season. And this year, it looks set to make history.
From Barbie and Oppenheimer, to Saltburn and Maestro, there have been some iconic releases this past year, and frankly they all deserve to be recognised.
The 2024 Golden Globe nominations dropped today, seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie top the nominations list with 10 nods, making it the second most nominated film in the award show's history. Behind it this year were Oppenheimer (eight nominations) and Killing of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things, with seven nods each.
Here's a rundown of the 2024 Golden Globe nominations...
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Thing, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Television Series, Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What Was I Made For? (Barbie) by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Dance the Night (Barbie) by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me) by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
I'm Just Ken (Barbie) by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Road to Freedom (Rustin) by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
We will continue to update this report.
