Taylor Swift has described her upcoming album as a “lifeline for me”

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her sell-out Eras tour to her high profile relationship with Travis Kelce, she never fails to make headlines.

This has reached new heights in 2024, from her record-breaking win at the recent Grammy Awards to her appearance at this year's Super Bowl (with an entire A-list posse in tow).

It is Swift's upcoming studio album that has got the world talking the most this week, with the 34-year-old announcing "The Tortured Poets Department" and its release date (April 19) on stage at the Grammy's.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor announced in her now-viral acceptance speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

Little is known about the album so far, other than speculation around a song about her ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But Swift opened up about 'Tortured Poets' for the first time this week, telling fans at her Melbourne concert that of all her albums, it was the one that she needed to make the most.

"'Tortured Poets' is an album," Swift announced to the audience. "I think more than any of my albums that I've ever made - I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me."

"All’s fair in love and poetry...," Swift captioned an Instagram post, featuring the black and white album cover. "New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

We will continue to update this story.