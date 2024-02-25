Attention all Swifties - you can now officially make being a Taylor Swift superfan your job!

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her sell-out Eras tour and her upcoming studio album, to her high profile relationship with Travis Kelce, she never fails to get the world talking.

In fact, from Easter eggs around her upcoming album to the sweet meanings behind her Super Bowl wardrobe choices, legions of fans dedicate their time to becoming experts in all things Taylor Swift.

This is something that the Victoria & Albert Museum reportedly wants to invest in, with news dropping this week that the V&A is officially looking to hire a Taylor Swift superfan advisor.

"Are you an encyclopaedia of Emojis? A connoisseur of Crocs? The most studious Swiftie? A tufting trailblazer? Or even a Drag devotee? If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A," read the job description.

"We’re currently recruiting five ‘Superfan Advisors’, to help us learn more about our collection at the V&A as well as the current cultural trends that will inform the future of museum collecting.

"Our curators are custodians of over 2.8 million objects, books and archives that span over 5,000 years of human creativity. As such, we’re always looking to learn more about our collection, whilst acting as cultural trendspotters on what to collect next. So, we want to hear from you about your hyper niche interest and why it is important to the history of Art and Design, and the future of creativity."

According to the job spec, the successful candidates will "meet curatorial experts at the V&A, share knowledge about their specialist subject, learn about the history of these objects and why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity".

The zero hour contract role will come with a V&A membership, as well as "reasonable travel costs to the museum for the curatorial meeting".

The job is available to apply to until 7 March 2024, but it is expected to be competitive, and as a result could be taken down early.

Happy applying!