Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to pass a major relationship milestone

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour and her recent appearance at the Golden Globes this past weekend, the 34-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

It is Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce that gets the world talking the most, with the notoriously private couple said to have started their relationship in September. And while all reports indicate that it's going well, the pair have still rarely been seen in public together, keeping their courtship on the lowdown.

It was thought that Swift and Kelce would pass a major relationship milestone together last weekend - making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe awards. But due to a scheduling conflict with a Kansas City Chiefs game, Kelce was unable to attend.

However, it looks like we won't have long to wait, with fans predicting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's joint red carpet debut at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The awards, set to air on February 8, will be a particularly special evening for the couple, seeing both of them nominated in their fields. Kelce has been nominated for athlete of the year, whilst Swift is tipped for five separate categories - female artist of the year, pop artist of the year, concert tour of the year, movie of the year, and social celebrity of the year.

While the People's Choice Awards would be the couple's first official appearance, Kelce has confirmed their courtship, opening up about his relationship with Swift last year in a cover interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I've never been a man of words," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained to WSJ Magazine. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," he continued. "I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

Well this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.