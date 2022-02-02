We'll take three of each
Earlier this week Rihanna announced she is pregnant with her first child. She, alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, took to Instagram to share the happy news. In typical Rihanna style, her fashion and make-up looks were on point.
However, this sort of isn’t really Rihanna’s first ‘baby’. Fenty Beauty, the star’s beauty range, has been her pride and joy ever since it first launched in 2017. And with good reason, from the moment it hits stories it has gone from strength to strength – starting with make-up, then skincare and most recently the brand’s first foray into fragrance.
We can’t get enough of the products and neither, so it seems, can Rihanna. She was recently spotted shopping at Sephora in New York stocking up on her favourite Fenty Beauty products. And thankfully, we know which ones she bought.
Rihanna’s favourite Fenty Beauty products
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, £29 | Boots
Perfect for this time of year, this is richer than your typical body cream. And that’s thanks to the whipped oils. However, in spite of that it’s not sticky and melts into skin and gives the most beautiful glossy sheen.
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby, £24 | Boots
The brand’s iconic highlighter that set the world alight when it launched in liquid form. The exact product you want in your makeup bag when you’re looking to achieve a luminous glow.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, £18 | Boots
This rose gold nude lip gloss is high shine and high impact. It can be worn alone or on top of your favourite lipstick for a bigger statement. The formula is nourishing too, so lips will be very pleased.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, £27 | Boots
This is the base product to reach for when you want to nail the no-makeup-makeup look. It evens out skin tone and blurs imperfections. It’s not heavy at all, so it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything either. Comes in 25 shades.
Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, £29 | Boots
Fake the well-rested look with this gel-cream eye cream and concealer primer hybrid. It brightens dark circles and diffuses the look fine lines and crows feet.