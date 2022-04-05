Rihanna’s new bracelet is super meaningful

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve been loving Rihanna’s maternity style so far, unlike those Karens lambasting a pregnant woman for showing her tummy. Iconic looks have included the sheer black babydoll frock she wore at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, as well as the vintage pink Chanel puffer coat she wore to announce her pregnancy.

She’s also embraced body jewellery, favourite belly chains to really show off her growing bump. Another piece she’s been spotted wearing a lot is a very special bracelet, gifted to her by her baby daddy A$AP Rocky.

The gold charm bracelet features 10 charms in total, and was specially commissioned from Annoushka jewellery, the very same label Prince William chose to buy Kate Middleton’s third ring from.

Although Kate’s cost a modest £1,500, Riri’s comes in at quite a bit more, since it’s worth about £39,000, once you factor in all the charms, some of which are made of diamonds.

Annoushka’s creative director Annoushka Ducas, told the Daily Mail, ‘A$AP was very keen to know the meanings behind each charm and chose them based on these’.

Said charms include a mermaid to symbolise fertility, a tulip for new life, a pink sapphire rose for beauty (and the couple are rumoured to be having a girl), a compass for staying grounded, a bluebird for happiness and an evil eye for protection.

But the most significant of all might just well be a locket embellished with an emerald, the birth stone for May, which may well be a hint at Rihanna’s due date.

The singer has kept quiet on when she’s due, though she did reveal to Elle that she was in her third trimester now.