Rihanna opens up about body confidence and feeling sexy during pregnancy

Last month, Rihanna announced that she is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky by sharing some photos of the pair strolling around New York, her bump visible through her unbuttoned pink Chanel puffer coat and adorned with a Christian Lacroix crucifix. It was, unquestionably, iconic.

And, incase you haven’t noticed (you definitely will have), she has been wearing some equally incredible outfits since the news broke. From crop tops and animal print jackets to that shimmery stringy green halter, the world is absolutely living for RiRi’s incredible maternity wardrobe.

Now, the singer and designer has opened up about embracing feeling sexy during her pregnancy.

Rihanna spoke to Refinery29 about challenging the idea that pregnant women need to ‘hide their sexy’, saying: ‘Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe that shit.

‘So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.’

She added that she wants all women to ‘feel represented, confident and like they belong’ in her stores, Savage x Fenty, which have opened across the US.

‘You know, we actually cast all of the mannequins off of real people,’ she added.

‘I wanted to make sure we included as many different body types as possible because you don’t get to see curvy women and curvy men in this aspect.’

Reason 4,826 why we love her.