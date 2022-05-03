Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw a rave-themed baby shower and it sounds epic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rihanna‘s pregnancy announcement was nothing short of iconic. Snapped while strolling around New York at the beginning of the year with her baby bump visible through an unbuttoned pink Chanel puffer coat – and draped in Christian Lacroix jewellery we might add – she shared that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky this year, and her maternity style has been incredible.

From crop tops to shimmery stringy halters and that fire Savage x Fenty lingerie look at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has opened up about body confidence during pregnancy and had the perfect response to those criticising her outfits, saying: ‘When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, “There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.”‘

And it seems that she also did things a little differently when it came to her baby shower – and it sounds epic.

Forget afternoon tea and the guess the baby food game, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly threw a rave-themed baby shower in Hollywood instead. Amazing.

According to Entertainment Tonight and HipHollywood.com, the couple set a neon dress code for guests and asked them to leave their phones in locked pouches before entering.

However, one sneaky photo has been leaked online showing a T-shirt that the couple reportedly gave to those in attendance. The front features the pair and reads: ‘Rih and Rocky rave shower’, and the back of the top reads: ‘I went to Rih & Rocky’s rave shower and all I got was this amazing shirt’.

Erm – where can we get one?!

While they have not revealed their due date, fans have speculated that Rihanna is set to welcome their first child very soon as she has been spotted wearing a sweet charm bracelet – a gift from A$AP – which includes an emerald charm, the birth stone for May.

In March she confirmed to Elle.com that she was in her third trimester, so we’ll just have to wait and see!