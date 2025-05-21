Hailey Bieber has shared her challenging birth story for the first time

Trigger warning: this article discusses themes of birth trauma and postpartum difficulties

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the birth complications she experienced, nine months after welcoming her and Justin's first child, Jack Blues. The couple shared the news of his arrival in August 2024, and regularly share sweet photos of him on social media.

In a candid new interview for Vogue, the new mum explained that there were several challenges she faced both during her pregnancy and postpartum. As well as sharing how she coped in the months after baby Jack's birth, the Rhode Beauty founder also decided to discuss her difficult birth journey for the first time.

On her pregnancy, she explained that there was 'a lot for me mentally', and that it was 'difficult' for her to wrap 'her head around' the fact that her life was about to change. She told the publication: "There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you.”

Hailey also went on to say that the birth was the 'hardest thing [she's] ever done', explaining that in preparation she spent time doing a mix of holistic and fitness practices, including yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, acupuncture and weight training, which left her feeling 'stronger physically than I ever had before'.

As part of the interview, she also went into detail about her challenging birth journey. She told Vogue that she was induced at 39 weeks, and an 18-hour labour - without epidural - followed. She said: "That shit was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labour and I laboured for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

However, it wasn't plain sailing after baby Jack Blues' birth. Once he was born, Hailey experienced postpartum hemorrhage and continued to bleed. Although she says she trusts her doctor 'with [her] life', Hailey also said: "I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

She continued: "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, "They’re getting divorced!" and "They’re this!" and "They’re not happy!" It is such a mind-fuck. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

If you have been impacted by any of the issues discussed in this article, you can visit Mind for support and resources around postnatal trauma.