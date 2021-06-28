The Queen has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her platinum jubilee celebrations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since leaving the UK and settling in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their lives as royals and the pressures of being in the spotlight.

During an interview with Oprah earlier this year, Meghan spoke candidly about her mental health struggles and revealed that since stepping away from the monarchy and moving overseas they are both ‘thriving’.

Harry opened up about his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and touched on the Prince William ‘feud’ rumours.

Despite these family difficulties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a close relationship with the Queen.

Talking to the chat show host, Meghan said: ‘[The Queen] has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together.

‘She asked me to join her, and I went on the train. And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I know we were in the car—yeah, she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace—and we were in the car going between engagements. And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, “Meghan, come on,” and put it over my knees as well.’

Harry and Meghan also named their daughter Lily ‘Lilibet’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to the Queen’s affectionate nickname as well as Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The Mail on Sunday now reports that the Sussexes have been invited to return to the UK for the Queen’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, next summer. They have also been invited to various other events taking place between 2nd and 5th June 2022 to celebrate her platinum jubilee.

Whether they will appear on the balcony alongside the working royals is unclear, with a source telling the publication: ‘The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes.’

Let’s hope they bring Archie and Lilibet!