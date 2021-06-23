Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the world a massive hint that they were naming their daughter Lilibet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

While the Queen was reportedly told of the name in advance, it came as a surprise to the rest of the world.

This week however, it emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually dropped a huge hint about Lilibet’s name before her birth.

How? By secretly purchasing domain names for Lilibet.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered both LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, among a range of other names that they were considering before her birth.

‘As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared,’ a Sussex spokesperson explained to People.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ the Sussex couple announced in a personal statement on their Archewell website. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

It is the royal family who made the most news however, as they appeared to extend a sweet (and very public) olive branch to the Sussex family, welcoming Lilibet into the fold.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the first to welcome their new niece, taking to social media to post a sweet tribute.

‘We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili’, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to social media. ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.’

And according to reports, the Cambridge family went one step further, sending a special gift to baby Lili to welcome her to the family.

Well this is lovely.

Huge congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie on baby Lilibet’s arrival.