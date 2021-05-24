Prince Harry recalls waking up to Meghan Markle crying in his new documentary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers, with the Duke and Duchess speaking about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The interview proved divisive, with the Duchess of Sussex in particular receiving a strong backlash from the public and tabloids, something she has unfairly faced since first joining the fold.

This is something that Prince Harry opened up about this week in the fifth episode of his new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

‘Before the interview, because of their headlines and that combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much,’ Prince Harry recalled in the documentary.

He continued: ‘That’s heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.

‘I have no regrets,’ he went on to say of their move. ‘It’s incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I’m in a place where I feel as though I should have been four years ago.’

The Me You Can’t See is available to watch on Apple TV.