Princess Charlotte has a very special connection with Pippa Middleton

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children George, Charlotte and Louis that make the most news.

From Prince Louis’ love of cuddling to Prince George‘s sweet nickname, the Cambridge children get the world talking more than pretty much any other royals, with Queen of sass Princess Charlotte holding a particularly big place in the nation’s heart.

The five-year-old has achieved a lot already – she’s not only a fashion influencer but she is also a future shaper, changing history as she becomes the first ever princess not to be outranked by her younger brother.

This week, it was her relationship with her aunt Pippa Middleton that made news as it was reported that the two shared a very special thing in common – their name.

Charlotte is Pippa’s middle name, leading people to believe that the royal moniker is a nod to Kate Middleton’s younger sister.

Charlotte has also made news for her love of being a princess, with a source telling Us Weekly recently: ‘Charlotte knows she’s a princess and already has a toy tiara, which she loves wearing’.

‘She feels so grown up now that she’s five,’ the source told Us Weekly. ‘She likes to pick out her own outfits with Kate’s help, and if she doesn’t like a dress she’s wearing, she makes her feelings known. She doesn’t feel intimidated in front of crowds of people unlike most kids her age.’

