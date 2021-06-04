The one thing that Princess Beatrice will never say to the Queen about her pregnancy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you’re a member of the royal family, there are a number of rules you must follow – whether it’s the very particular way royal women are expected to walk down stairs, the strict upbringing that little royals have or how the line of succession determines how they can travel.

And when it comes to hanging out with the Queen herself, there are even stricter protocols. You aren’t permitted to eat certain foods before talking to Her Majesty, she isn’t a fan of women wearing denim, and you’ll know she’s bored of you when she does this with her handbag.

But there’s also one word that the monarch reportedly hates hearing – meaning that her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, must be careful when discussing her pregnancy.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last summer in an intimate ceremony, and the couple are now expecting their first child together with reports suggesting they could welcome their bundle of joy in the autumn.

It has been claimed, however, that Beatrice does not use the word ‘pregnant’ when talking to the Queen about her, well, pregnancy.

A royal insider told Us Weekly that the Queen finds the term ‘vulgar’ and therefore is not happy to hear it.

So what would she say instead? Apparently, the monarch prefers to describe it as a woman being ‘in the family way’.

It’s believed that all members of the royal family must adhere to this rule, not just Princess Beatrice.

Who knew there were so many little rules like this?!