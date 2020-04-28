Why William won’t have to follow this travel rule when he becomes King – but Kate will

The royals have their own unique set of rules and traditions when flying – Kate Middleton’s dresses get their own seats, the Queen always carries these teabags and the senior royals reportedly carry bags of their own blood type.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also known to break the royal rules when going abroad. The couple often fly with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which is against royal protocol as two heirs must not travel together in order to protect the royal lineage.

However, when William becomes King there will be one major difference in the way he travels compared to Kate – and there’s a rule that cannot be broken.

Currently, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go overseas they must adhere to passport checks and go through immigration. But when William takes the throne, he will no longer have to do this. Instead, the rules that now apply to the Queen will apply to him.

As monarch, the Queen is the only person in the UK permitted to travel without a passport, and therefore William will not need one to board a flight when he becomes King.

However, Kate will still have to carry the travel document with her despite becoming Queen consort. This is because passports are issued in the name of the monarch, currently Her Majesty.

It states: ‘Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.’

Prince Charles is next in line to travel passport-free, followed by William. The wording will also change to ‘His Majesty’.

Despite this, the Queen does still need to answer questions, such as her age and address, for security reasons.