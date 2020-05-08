Prince William and Kate Middleton share a throwback picture of the Queen to celebrate VE Day

The Queen is currently isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and she addressed the nation last month with a touching and heartfelt speech.

While she is unable to see her family at the moment, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been keeping her entertained in a very sweet way, and the monarch reportedly enjoyed a virtual birthday party for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Harrison, who turned one this week.

Although they are apart and unable to celebrate together, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen by sharing some throwback snaps to celebrate VE Day.

As we mark the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted images of Her Majesty on their joint Instagram account.

The pictures include one of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, at just 19 years old and they accompanied the image with details about her work as a mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

They wrote: ‘Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

‘On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future.

‘During the war Her Majesty The Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she trained as a mechanic, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

‘When the guns fell silent on this day in 1945, Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret joined the jubilant crowds in central London — the future Queen attempted to stay anonymous during the celebrations by pulling her cap down over her eyes.’

The Queen also paid tribute to her father, King George, and his iconic speech by posting a video of it on the @TheRoyalFamily Instagram account, which was captioned: ‘Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day: the day when people across the Commonwealth marked the end of war in Europe with a mixture of jubilation and quiet reflection on the many sacrifices which had been made for peace.’

‘On 8 May 1945, King George VI made a radio broadcast to the people of the Commonwealth to mark the end of war in Europe.

‘This evening, The Queen will make a special address at 9pm, the exact time her father spoke 75 years ago.’

It will be aired tonight on the BBC and ITV at 9pm.