How Prince George and Princess Charlotte are keeping the Queen entertained during lockdown

The Queen is currently self-isolating in Windsor with her husband, Prince Philip, due to the coronavirus outbreak and is unable to see any of her family members as ‘no chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated from Canada to LA in recent weeks, and Prince William and Kate Middleton were self-isolating in Norfolk with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But they are keeping in touch with the rest of the royals, and a source told The Sun that the Queen is enjoying video chats with her great grandchildren while social distancing.

They said: ‘Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as ‘Gan Gan’ and Prince Philip as often as possible.

‘The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor.’

The Cambridge children are also said to be in touch with their grandfather, Prince Charles, who has been self isolating in Scotland with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The insider added: ‘They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, [and] highland cattle.’

Charles confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus last month, and George, Charlotte and Louis reportedly sent him a painted handmade ‘get well soon’ cards.

Aww.