The Queen wore this historical brooch for her coronavirus address

The Queen’s televised Coronavirus speech last night brought together the nation, and she brought more than one person to tears by sharing a deeply personal message, thanking both front line workers for their selfless work, and the public for doing their bit by staying at home and looking out for their neighbours.

Her Majesty wore a simple green dress for the address – a colour she doesn’t normally wear for her usual televised speech at Christmas – a string of pearls, and an eye-catching turquoise and diamond brooch, which is part of her personal collection.

The brooch features a large round turquoise stone, surrounded by an intricate diamond pattern.

It belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary, who had received it as a wedding day present from her in-laws, the then Prince and Princess of Wales, in 1893.

The Queen is thought to have inherited it upon her passing in 1953, and has worn it a few times in recent years.

She notably wore it to celebrate her 90th birthday in 2016, which is rather symbolic as it is the type of celebration with friends and family that she was referring to when she said, ‘we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’