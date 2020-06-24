Prince William opens up about his children’s extremely messy baking sessions

Trending:

    The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

    Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorstep with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and of course posting non-stop gorgeous family photos to keep up morale.

    This past week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went one step further, each taking part in their first face-to-face royal engagement since the lockdown started in March.

    As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen — visit @theroyalfamily to read Her Majesty’s message.

    During the visits, both Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn’t help but open up about their children. But while Kate focussed on their love of garden centres, William made a hilarious revelation about their cooking.

    During Prince William’s engagement at Smiths the Bakers in King’s Lynn, he confessed that when it comes to baking, his children are extremely messy.

    ‘I’ve done a little bit of baking,’ Prince William told the bakery’s owners Paul and Teresa Brandon, according to Hello!. ‘The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.’

    Going on to make a joke about the nation’s baking habits since lockdown, he continued: ‘I was saying the other day about how I’m worried about the waistline of the nation. I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate.’

