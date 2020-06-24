Prince William opens up about his children’s extremely messy baking sessions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is hilarious.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorstep with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and of course posting non-stop gorgeous family photos to keep up morale.

This past week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went one step further, each taking part in their first face-to-face royal engagement since the lockdown started in March.

During the visits, both Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn’t help but open up about their children. But while Kate focussed on their love of garden centres, William made a hilarious revelation about their cooking.

Yes, really.

During Prince William’s engagement at Smiths the Bakers in King’s Lynn, he confessed that when it comes to baking, his children are extremely messy.

‘I’ve done a little bit of baking,’ Prince William told the bakery’s owners Paul and Teresa Brandon, according to Hello!. ‘The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.’

Going on to make a joke about the nation’s baking habits since lockdown, he continued: ‘I was saying the other day about how I’m worried about the waistline of the nation. I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate.’

This is hilarious.