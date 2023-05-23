Expert claims William never seems "jealous" of the attention Kate receives, unlike Charles did with Diana

Very sadly for everyone involved, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage was not a happy one.

Both royals publicly admitted they were unfaithful to each other, and they ended up separating in 1992, then divorcing in 1996.

While there are many theories as to how and why exactly the marriage was unsuccessful, it has often been said (as well as heavily implied on Netflix' The Crown) that Charles was envious of how popular his wife was with the public around the world.

Even the late Diana herself addressed her husband's jealousy, telling Martin Bashir during *that* 1995 Panorama interview, "We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side.'"

By this, Diana meant that people wanted to be on the side where she was during walkabouts, so that they could interact with her instead of Charles.

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it," she explained.

Thankfully, according to one royal expert, Prince William has been able to avoid repeating a similar pattern in his own marriage — and his wife Princess Kate has had an easier time than Diana integrating into the Royal Family, despite sharing a similar level of popularity to her mother-in-law.

"Catherine has demonstrated in recent months and even years that she is the real deal. I think her strength is drawn from the fact that she was given such a long apprenticeship," Jennie Bond told OK!.

"Those nine or 10 years when she was allowed to see a little bit of what life will be like in the royal court were completely invaluable."

Jennie added: "I suppose she seemed a little bit shy in the beginning. But I think if you compare that relationship to Charles and Diana, it strikes me that William deserves a great deal of credit because he has never appeared jealous of the attention that his wife gets.

"He has gently introduced her into what life would be like and has let her shine and constantly demonstrates that he's hugely proud of her."

How lovely!