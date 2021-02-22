Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘hoping’ to return to the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a busy year following their departure from the royal family. Not only have they moved overseas and settled in the US with their one year old son Archie Harrison, they have signed a huge deal with Netflix, bought their first home together in the quiet seaside town of Montecito, California, and last week announced that they are expecting their second child (and their due date is much sooner than initially thought).

As a result of the pandemic, the couple has been unable to return to the UK since they relocated but the Queen has reportedly been keeping in touch over Zoom calls and the family enjoyed a virtual party for Archie’s birthday last May.

But the Duke of Sussex is expected to fly back this summer to attend the Trooping the Colour in June and the unveiling of a statue at Kensington Palace in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Although it was recently reported that Meghan would not be joining Harry, an insider has now claimed that the Sussexes are hoping to return to the UK next summer in time for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The event will celebrate the monarch’s 70 year reign, and a four day public holiday has been called in her honour between 2nd and 5th June 2022.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan wish to attend the event to mark the milestone, with an insider telling the publication that Harry ‘wants to be there’.

Fingers crossed!