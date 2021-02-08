Meghan Markle ‘won’t join Prince Harry’ when he returns to the UK later this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year, and relocated to the US with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple bought their first home together in the seaside town of Montecito, California, and are reportedly ‘loving’ life overseas where Harry is said to be ‘thriving’.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK later this year, as he will attend the Trooping the Colour in June and be present for the unveiling of a statue in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July. It also means he will be able to celebrate his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, 100th birthday.

However, it has been reported that Meghan will not be joining him when he returns to the UK in the summer, and will instead be remaining in the US with their son.

Omid Scobie – royal expert and co-author of the Sussexes recent biography, Finding Freedom – has revealed that although she won’t be travelling alongside her husband, it isn’t a ‘snub’ to the royals.

He told OK!: ‘Neither Meghan or Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air. Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place.

‘It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If Covid wasn’t a factor, she would be there.’

A source recently told The Telegraph that the Duke ‘wants to spend more time in the UK’ when travel restrictions are eased.