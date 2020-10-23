Prince George and Princess Charlotte have some very exciting half term plans

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent the majority of lockdown isolating at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although they weren’t permitted to carry out formal royal engagements in person due to the restrictions, they continued to work throughout the pandemic by writing letters to their charities, making video calls to support those affected by the virus and even enjoying a virtual game of bingo with pensioners (although one player had some very choice words about William’s skills).

Once the lockdown lifted, the pair returned to their Kensington Palace home in London with their three little ones to resume work, and have been spotted on a number of official visits – including a trip to the iconic Beigel Bake in the capital where they tried their hands at making bagels.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also returned to school at St Thomas’ Battersea in September, where George entered Year 3 and Charlotte started Year 1. Kate revealed that the Prince and Princess were keen to get back to their studies and see their friends again after such a long time away.

Now, however, the school has closed for the half term and the family will be enjoying some quality time together during the break.

William previously explained just how much his children love the outdoors during his ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All.

He said: ‘Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors. They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.

‘George particularly, if he’s not outdoors he’s quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside.’

It is believed that the family of five will return to Norfolk, where George, Charlotte and Louis enjoy the freedom of the grounds.

During the lockdown, a source told The Sun: ‘George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted. Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’

How lovely!