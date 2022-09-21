Parenting expert weighs in on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral on Monday, it was confirmed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte – the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children – would attend the service at Westminster Abbey.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were spotted gently reassuring them throughout the funeral.

While William and Kate’s parenting techniques are often praised – they are known for using ‘chat sofas’ and a ‘hands off’ approach – it was George and Charlotte who were complimented by one parenting expert for their behaviour on the emotional day.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Jo Frost – also known for hosting the popular show Supernanny – noted that the two little royals were ‘impeccable’ and that they showed ‘poise and grace’.

Alongside a photo of the siblings, she wrote: ‘Impeccable! Little did Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wales know that their stamina and orderly conduct at the Queens Jubilee would be the training in attending their own Gan-Gan’s State funeral.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

‘A careful decision for their parents to make regarding their attendance. I believe taking into account their ages and succession to the throne, this historical moment was an absolute must.

‘Such emotional life experiences embed memories that do profoundly hold a unique impact years later, one that you will both remember beside your loving nurturing parents.

‘You did yourselves proud, your poise and grace outstanding, we cried when you did overwhelmed an we stood in silence and awe as we honoured with respect Her Majesty, your late great- grandmother.

‘May you remember daily the sweet moments little ones, take comfort from your loving family and heal in your own time.’

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.