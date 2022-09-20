Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday the world watched as the royal family arrived at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. While there were 2,000 attendees at the moving service for the late monarch – including key political and royal figures from across the globe – many were touched to see two of the youngest members of the royal family, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, paying their respects to their great grandmother.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was there by their sides throughout the service – and there was a sweet moment where she reassured her two eldest children during the funeral, showing them that they were supported through such a difficult time.

Kate, who joined her husband Prince William, paid tribute to the Queen with her jewellery, wearing an historical item that has previously been worn by the late Princess Diana.

However it was the way Kate looked after both Prince George and Princess Charlotte that viewers found endearing, as the Duchess placed a gentle hand on both of them throughout the ceremony.

Many expected that only nine year old Prince George would attend with his parents, but ahead of the service it was confirmed that seven year old Princess Charlotte would also be present. However, their younger brother Prince Louis – who is only four years old – did not attend.

At one point during the ceremony Kate placed a gentle hand on George’s lap, while she also placed a hand on Charlotte’s back as they walked into the the Abbey.

Both George and Charlotte were dressed in black – with George wearing a suit and tie and Charlotte donning a black dress, coat and hat. Charlotte also wore a brooch – the first time she’s been seen wearing jewellery – and it is said to have been a gift from the Queen.

It is thought that over 7 billion people tuned in to watch the funeral yesterday, as royal mourners lined the streets, cheering and crying as the coffin went from Westminster Hall to the Abbey, and then later left the iconic London abbey, on its way to Windsor – where the Queen has now been buried next to Prince Phillip.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.