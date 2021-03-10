Meghan Markle responds to those arguing that Kate Middleton also faced negative headlines

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Rude and racist are not the same.'

Following their tell-all interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines across the globe.

As well as revealing that they are expecting a baby girl this summer, the two hour minute special also saw them enjoying family life away from the spotlight and revealing that they are ‘thriving’ since their move to California.

During the interview, the couple opened up about the difficulties they faced as senior royals, with Meghan bravely talking about her mental health struggles and Harry discussing how stepping away from the family had an impact on his relationship with Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also spoke about why they didn’t pose for photos immediately after Archie’s birth, and why their son wasn’t given a title or offered security. One of the most shocking claims was that remarks were made about their child, with someone – who remains nameless – voicing ‘concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be’ before he was born.

Oprah also spoke to Meghan about the difference between tabloid headlines about her and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

In an unaired clip, Meghan replies to those arguing that they were both treated unfairly by the press, with Kate previously being branded ‘Waity Katie’ by newspapers before her wedding to Prince William.

Meghan said: ‘If members of his family say, “Well, this is what happened to all of us,” or if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to what has been shared with us—Kate was called Waity Katie waiting to marry William.

‘While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same. And if a member of this family will comfortably say, “We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.” Rude and racist are not the same.

‘And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something’s not true. And that didn’t happen for us.’

Buckingham Palace released a statement following the interview, saying: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.’