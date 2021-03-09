Prince Harry has opened up about feeling let down by Prince Charles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'There's a lot of hurt that's happened.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the show airing in the UK on Monday evening.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was Prince Harry’s words about his father Prince Charles that really got the world talking as the Duke of Sussex expressed his sadness at feeling ‘let down’.

‘I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what the pain feels like,’ Harry said of his father. ‘I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.’

He later continued: ‘There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. At the same time I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know.’

The royal family has not responded.