Meghan Markle explains why she didn’t pose for photos immediately after Archie’s birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah, which aired in the US on Sunday evening, has made headlines across the globe.

The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in the summer, are enjoying spending time as a family away and are ‘thriving’ since they moved to California last year.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also explained the difficulties they faced as working royals, with Meghan discussing how the relentless scrutiny affected her mental health and Harry opening up about how their decision to step back from the royal family has impacted his relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

During the two hour special, Meghan also touched on her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, who has since appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the interview.

Another talking point was the fact that Archie wasn’t given a title when he was born, meaning he wasn’t offered security, and Meghan explained why she didn’t pose for photos immediately after as is tradition with other royals.

Archie was introduced to the world when he was two days old, with a photocall held in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Oprah asked about the decision, saying: ‘It feels to me like things started to change when you and Harry decided that you were not going to take the picture that had been part of the tradition for years?’

Meghan replied: ‘We weren’t asked to take a picture. That’s also part of the spin that was really damaging. I thought, “Can you just tell them the truth? Can you say to the world you’re not giving him a title, and we want to keep him safe, and that if he’s not a prince then it’s not part of the tradition? Just tell people and then they’ll understand”… But they wouldn’t do that.’

The host pressed: ‘Was there a specific reason why you didn’t want to be a part of that tradition? I think many people interpreted that as you were both saying, “We’re going to do things our way”.’

Meghan revealed that she was concerned for Archie’s safety, continuing: ‘That’s not it at all. I think what was really hard… so picture, now that you know what was going on behind the scenes, there was a lot of fear surrounding it. I was very scared of having to offer up our baby knowing that they weren’t going to be kept safe.’

The Palace are yet to respond to the interview.