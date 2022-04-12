Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry in the Netherlands this weekend for the Invictus Games

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they have moved overseas and settled in the seaside town of Montecito, California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

The couple have remained in the US, with Harry returning to the UK in 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, although Meghan was unable to travel at the time as she was heavily pregnant with their daughter.

The Sussexes were unable to attend the late Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service last month due to an ongoing issue with security. Harry has brought a claim against the Home Office after his offer to pay for personal protective security was declined, stating that he is ‘unable to return to his home’ with his family as it is too dangerous, according to his legal representative.

Although he was unable to return to the UK, he recently confirmed that he will be heading to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games this weekend.

The event was set up by the Prince to celebrate injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Now, it has also been revealed that Meghan will be joining him.

A spokesperson said that the Duchess would be attending for the first few days of the competition, which starts on 16th April and finishes on 22nd April.

According to the Mirror, they will be joined by a documentary crew with a source saying: ‘Meghan is excited to travel with Harry for the event, which is certainly close to his heart.’

They are expected to arrive on Friday, although it isn’t clear whether they will be bringing their two little ones with them.