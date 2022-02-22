Prince Harry might miss Philip’s memorial service for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Prince William are set to reunite this summer for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however it looks like Harry will be missing an important event next month: a memorial service for Prince Philip, who passed away in April last year.

Buckingham Palace announced last month that a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, would take place on Tuesday 29th March at Westminster Abbey.

The Abbey has been specially chosen for its association with the late Prince, since he wed Queen Elizabeth there, and they also celebrated their Silver, Golden and Diamond anniversaries with special services at the venue.

Whilst Prince Harry made it back for the funeral last year, sources say he might not be able to come to the UK next month, due to his ongoing legal battle over security.

He is said to ‘not feel safe’ bringing his children into the country, without the protection of Scotland Yard Officers.

A source close to the Palace told Mail Online, ‘They don’t think it’s likely he’ll come back because it would undermine his position that it’s too much of a threat.’

Since stepping down from official duties, he has lost his 24/7 police protection privileges, and has to pay for private security, when he isn’t working for the Palace, for example attending an event.

The Prince has argued that private bodyguards don’t have the same privileges as police, such as intel on potential threats to his family.

Currently, only the Queen Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate have access to round-the-clock police protection

Extra security will be offered for official assignments, which is the case for other working royals such as Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice do not have state-funded protection.