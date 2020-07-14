Meghan Markle is set to make her first public appearance today since royal split

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, and while they no longer represent the Queen they have been working hard to show their support for those affected by the coronavirus. The couple have been delivering food to the vulnerable in the Los Angeles area, and Meghan has been secretly helping her royal patronages despite no longer being a part of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been very active on Zoom by calling charities, recording videos with their son, Archie Harrison, to celebrate his birthday, and they most recently released a video discussing their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, Meghan is set to make her first public appearance at the virtual summit organised by Girl Up, which will take place today and tomorrow. Although she has released videos alongside Harry, this is her first job since stepping down from the British monarchy.

Girl Up operates in 120 countries and aims to encourage young female leaders to unite in seeking equality in wages, rights and living standards.

Alongside a number of high-profile speakers, including Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, the Duchess is expected to make a speech for the first time since attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March.

While she won’t be making an appearance in person as the event is being held virtually due to Covid-19 guidelines, it will be her first public event since the couple officially split from the royal family in March.

How exciting!