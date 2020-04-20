Meghan Markle just made a surprise Zoom call appearance from California

Here’s everything you need to know…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

In the past months, the Sussex family has moved to Los Angeles, stepped away from their Sussex Royal brand and taken a break from social media.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that when Meghan Markle made a surprise Zoom call appearance from California, it got the world talking.

The Zoom call in question saw Meghan unite with the Felix Project, talking via video call to the women involved in the Hubb Community Kitchen, many of whom Meghan has worked with before when making Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The video reunion proved to be successful, with Meghan praising the women for the ‘acts of goodwill’ they have been carrying out since, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Meghan Markle joined our campaign to #FeedLondon today!,’ the Felix Project posted to Instagram alongside a series of pictures and videos of the call. ‘Swipe to see her chat to the amazing women of Hubb Community Kitchen about coming together after Grenfell to cook for the community.’

The post continued: ‘As Hubb Kitchen face a new crisis, The Felix Project stands by their side, providing them with the food they need to make meals for the West London community.

‘Meghan said she was “so proud” of the work we are doing together to “carry out these acts of goodwill”, which at this moment are urgently needed. “A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves Meghan! Thank you so much for the support.’

Follow the Felix Project to support the campaign.