Meghan Markle has secretly been helping one of her royal patronages since royal exit

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, they have relocated overseas with their one year old son, Archie Harrison. Their first move was to Canada where they ‘enjoyed the quiet life’, and just before the lockdown they headed to the US.

The couple now reside in a paparazzi-proof mansion in Los Angeles, although there have been recent reports of privacy concerns at their rented property with multiple incidents of drones spotted around their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy doing all they can throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering food to the critically ill in their area and making Zoom calls to show their support for various charities.

But Meghan has also been secretly helping one of her royal patronages, animal charity Mayhew, despite stepping down as a member of the royal family.

Sarah Hastelow told Newsweek: ‘She’s been such a champion of animals and animal welfare. It’s always been a passion of hers.’

She also said that the Duchess was been ‘in touch’ since lockdown but ‘couldn’t say more than that’.

Another source, reportedly from the Sussexes team, confirmed: ‘The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time.’

They added that the charity is not just a ‘classic animal charity’ as they endeavour to help those ‘in the community’ during the global crisis, aiming to assist homeless individuals with pets who are struggling to find supplies.

Their website says: ‘We desperately need extra funds to buy supplies of food, litter, flea and worm treatment as our suppliers are running low.’

Meghan is a keen animal rights advocate and since the charity has experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. As Mayhew can no longer hold fundraising events due to the strict government guidelines on large groups gathering, she has reportedly been supporting and assisting them through the difficult times.

How lovely!