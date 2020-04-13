Here’s a sneak peek at Meghan Markle’s voiceover skills in Disney’s ‘Elephant’

Lucy Abbersteen Lucy Abbersteen

Time to subscribe to Disney+?

Even if you’ve not yet signed up to Disney+, you’ve probably heard about Meghan Markle’s voiceover for a new Disney film.

The duchess was first rumoured to have signed a deal with Disney earlier this year, shortly after it was announced that she and Prince Harry were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their last royal engagement on the 7th of March, and quit their @sussexroyal Instagram account the day before their duties officially ended on the 31st of March.

View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

A week later, they revealed the name of their new brand, Archewell. It’s thought that the prefix ‘Arche’, meaning ‘source of action’ in Greek, also inspired the name of their baby son, Archie.

Elephant hit Disney+ on the 3rd of April along with Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman. Both documentaries are exclusive to the new streaming platform.

Latest Stories

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription and feel like you’re missing out, don’t panic – you can listen to an extract from Elephant, complete with Meghan’s voiceover, below.

Don’t know about you, but we think Meghan has done a pretty good job here.

Time to finally subscribe to Disney+, you say? We think so too.

Reading now

Popular