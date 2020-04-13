Here’s a sneak peek at Meghan Markle’s voiceover skills in Disney’s ‘Elephant’

Time to subscribe to Disney+?

Even if you’ve not yet signed up to Disney+, you’ve probably heard about Meghan Markle’s voiceover for a new Disney film.

The duchess was first rumoured to have signed a deal with Disney earlier this year, shortly after it was announced that she and Prince Harry were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their last royal engagement on the 7th of March, and quit their @sussexroyal Instagram account the day before their duties officially ended on the 31st of March.

A week later, they revealed the name of their new brand, Archewell. It’s thought that the prefix ‘Arche’, meaning ‘source of action’ in Greek, also inspired the name of their baby son, Archie.

Elephant hit Disney+ on the 3rd of April along with Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman. Both documentaries are exclusive to the new streaming platform.

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription and feel like you’re missing out, don’t panic – you can listen to an extract from Elephant, complete with Meghan’s voiceover, below.

Don’t know about you, but we think Meghan has done a pretty good job here.

Time to finally subscribe to Disney+, you say? We think so too.