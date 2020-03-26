Meghan Markle has announced her upcoming film with Disney

Here’s everything to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent and pursue other projects.

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving to Canada with their baby.

According to reports, Meghan is moving forward with her career, something that has been confirmed today as the former Suits actress announced her first post-royal project, a Disney film.

Yes, this is not a drill.

Meghan Markle is taking part in a Disney film, confirming months of rumours around the project.

The project, Disneynature’s Elephant, is reportedly an Original Movie and will be narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, available on Disney Plus.

And we don’t have long to wait, with the project reportedly ready to stream from April 3.

This comes after Prince Harry was seen telling Disney big bosses that his wife was interested in voiceovers.

Well, this is exciting news. Meghan and Harry have not yet spoken directly but we’re hoping for details soon!

April 3 can’t come soon enough.