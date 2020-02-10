Natalie Portman embroidered her Oscars cape with the names of unnominated female directors

Bravo, Natalie

Award season is drawing to a close for another year, with the stars taking to the 2020 Oscars red carpet this evening for the final hurrah of the season.

Of course, the red carpet is no stranger to celebrities taking a stand with their fashion choices, and 2020 has been no exception.

This year the Best Director category is void of female nominations, most notably snubbing Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

In a nod to the all-male nominations, Natalie Portman embroidered the names of unnominated female directors, including Gerwig, into her Dior cape.

‘I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,’ she told Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman, in a video posted to Twitter.

As well as Gerwig, Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Mari Drop and Marielle Heller among others all featured on Portman’s cape.

Well done, Natalie. Well done.