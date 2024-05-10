Swifties are convinced that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look was a message to Taylor Swift

This week saw the 2024 Met Gala, with A-listers descending on New York City to attend this year's Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Monday night's Met Gala was chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Not to mention, Met trustee and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, who was joined by two honorary chairs - Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

The annual event makes the most headlines however for its red carpet, and with the 2024 dress code being “The Garden of Time”, inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, this year was no exception.

A-listers in their hundreds sported melancholic florals and gothic lace, with Zendaya even incorporating an outfit change, and walking the red carpet twice.

The most talked-about look of the night was undoubtedly from Kim Kardashian. The 43-year-old wore a Custom Maison Margiela Couture gown, accessorising the silver corset-style dress with a grey cardigan - something that has baffled the internet.

Swifties believe they have an explanation however, with many theorising that the surprising look from Kim K is a message to Taylor Swift.

Swift's recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, features a song about a high school bully that is rumoured to be about Kardashian, entitled 'thanK you aIMee', with the two women reported to have been in a "long-standing feud".

Along with her album, Swift also released a line of Tortured Poets grey cardigans on her online store, with fans believing that this inspired Kardashian's decision to wear one - either as an olive branch or a clap back.

"Kim Kardashian is wearing the Tortured Poets Department cardigan to the Met Gala!", one X user posted to the platform. Another added: "Love the TTPD cardigan, Aimee."

It is not known whether the outfit really is a Taylor Swift reference, with Kardashian explaining on the night of the Met Gala that the decision simply came from being in a rush.

"This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden," she recalled. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair’s all messed up."

We will continue to update this story.