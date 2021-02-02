Kate Middleton has opened up about the reality of homeschooling during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton have continued to carry out their work and engagements virtually. Not only have the played Bingo with pensioners over Zoom, they have made video calls to parents, teachers and students to show their support and even secretly volunteered for a crisis helpline.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also opened up about homeschooling their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They are said to be ‘very involved’ in their lessons, proving once again that they are not afraid to go against royal parenting traditions.

Last year, William spoke about the difficulties they faced as his little ones remained at home, relating to the millions of parents in the UK who have been juggling a career and homeschooling.

During a meeting with members of the emergency services in Northern Ireland in September, the Duke revealed he was ‘relieved’ that children were allowed back to school.

‘I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,’ he explained. ‘Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

However, schools have once more closed their doors as a result of the third national lockdown, and during a recent conversation with the headteacher of Roe Green Junior School in London, Melissa Loosemore, Kate opened up about the realities of teaching at home once again.

Alongside parents of students, the Duchess discussed mental wellbeing and the importance of balancing parenting and personal time, as well as a career during these tough times.

The words that the group used to describe homeschooling included ‘hectic’, ‘patience’, ‘challenging’ and ‘exhausting’, with Kate continuing: ‘As parents you’ve got the day to day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we’ve had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities or in our lives would’ve supported us or helped us with.’

Kate also revealed that she has been trying her hand at cutting hair, explaining: ‘I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair.’

Relatable!