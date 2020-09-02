Kate Middleton just sent a letter to a young boy for a heartwarming reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making more news than ever in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from royal life.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office, to her parenting style, limiting the Cambridge children’s screen time.

Over the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Kate Middleton has become known for her heartwarming letters, penning sweet messages to charities of which she is patron as well as individuals who are struggling.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote a heartwarming letter to a young boy to personally congratulate him on his fundraising efforts.

Five-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell raised over £1 million for Evelina London Children’s hospital, and received a letter of congratulations this week from the patron of Evelina, Kate herself.

‘Dear Tony, I wanted to send my congratulations following your amazing fundraising efforts for Evelina London Children’s Hospital’, reads the letter, shared on Tony’s Instagram page.

‘It was wonderful to hear how you were inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore’s story to carry out your own walk. I am very impressed that you carried on even after reaching your target of 10km!

‘I know that your efforts have been hugely appreciated by Evelina, and we are all so proud of what you have achieved.

‘I hope that you manage to have a very well deserved rest before starting on your next adventure – whatever that may be! Catherine.’

Well, this is lovely.

Congratulations to Tony on an incredible achievement!